1,103 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 78.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 472.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

JKHY stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

