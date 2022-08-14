Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Up 3.6 %

Medifast stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $239.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

