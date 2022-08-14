Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average is $288.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

