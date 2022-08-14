Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.03 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.