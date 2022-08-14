22,971 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

SYY opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

