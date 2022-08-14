Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
