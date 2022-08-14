Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 168,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

