Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 74.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $29,002,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

