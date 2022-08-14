Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 239.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $68.74 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

