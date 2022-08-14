Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

