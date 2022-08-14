Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

