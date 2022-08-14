nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

