Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 644.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vipshop by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,776,000 after acquiring an additional 929,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vipshop by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,716 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

