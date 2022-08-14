Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,030 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

PRFT stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

