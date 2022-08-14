Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.83

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $42.02. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 16,229 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.