Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARIGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 632,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after acquiring an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

