Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.51

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 632,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 528,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after acquiring an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

