Lauren Cooks Levitan Sells 7,867 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $36.70 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

