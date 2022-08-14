Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $94.50 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.