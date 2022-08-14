International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.01

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.01 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 114.65 ($1.39). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.34), with a volume of 119,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of £247.03 million and a P/E ratio of 528.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($28,637.02).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

