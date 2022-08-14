Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.13

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.13 and traded as high as C$29.46. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.38, with a volume of 647,785 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

