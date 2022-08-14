Kristin Sverchek Sells 13,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.40 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

