India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 162,484 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 7.67.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

