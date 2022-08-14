TD Securities Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$34.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.88.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

