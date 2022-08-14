Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Vice Chairman Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
MBINN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.