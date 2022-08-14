Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $11.63. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLLGF. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

