Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 25,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

Enbridge stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.