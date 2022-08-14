Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Declines By 38.3%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

