Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Decreases By 38.5%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $1.79 on Friday. Pressure BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

