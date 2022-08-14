Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Drops By 42.4%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:EDN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $285.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.