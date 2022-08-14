InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INPOY. Barclays raised their price objective on InPost from €8.60 ($8.78) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InPost from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on InPost from €19.00 ($19.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

InPost Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. InPost has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

