Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Short Interest Down 42.1% in July

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

IOACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOACU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $21,532,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,680,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,048,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,525,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,030,000.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

