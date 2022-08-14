Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 54.0% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

