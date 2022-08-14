Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.69

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.69 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.78). Senior shares last traded at GBX 145.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 136,676 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Senior to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 183 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Senior Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £610.67 million and a PE ratio of 4,853.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.67.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

