Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

FMANF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

