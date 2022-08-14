State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in July

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Bank of India

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 313,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,140,000.

State Bank of India Price Performance

Shares of SBKFF opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. State Bank of India has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

