Thomas Mcfall Sells 300 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $731.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $194,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.