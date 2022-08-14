ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 459,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

