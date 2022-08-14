Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance
OYST opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Point Pharma
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
