United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells $225,927.52 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.5 %

United States Cellular stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in United States Cellular by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Further Reading

