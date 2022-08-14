Stephens Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 6.8 %

SDC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.