StockNews.com Lowers Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

