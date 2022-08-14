TheStreet Upgrades CTS (NYSE:CTS) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTS. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 32.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 17.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 141.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

