Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Par Pacific Price Performance

PARR stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.88. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,210,495.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,210,495.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,177,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,933,331. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

