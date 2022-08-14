Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

SUM stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.