Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $31,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.