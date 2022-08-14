Parveen Kakar Sells 43,000 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.98. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

About Superior Industries International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.