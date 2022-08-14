Parveen Kakar Sells 43,000 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.98. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.61.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
