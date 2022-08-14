Richard Wright Sells 3,740 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

