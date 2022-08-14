Jeff D. Barlow Sells 536 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.75 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

