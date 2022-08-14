Brian J. Roney Acquires 100,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 510,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,464. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Conifer Stock Performance

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conifer Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

