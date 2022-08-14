Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

